National Bankshares Increases SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$15.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SIL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.