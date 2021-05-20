National Bankshares Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.03.

MAG traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -253.05. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.70.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

