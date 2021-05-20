National Bankshares Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.03.
MAG traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.98. The company had a trading volume of 117,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a current ratio of 105.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -253.05. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$15.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.70.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
