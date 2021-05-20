National Bankshares Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.03.

TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.19. 604,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company has a market cap of C$874.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$5.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Insiders have sold a total of 467,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

