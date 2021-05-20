National Bankshares Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.68.

TSE:K traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,121. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders have sold a total of 496,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,810 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

