National Bankshares Raises Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE PVG traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.96. The company had a trading volume of 329,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.48. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

