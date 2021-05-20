National Bankshares Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock remained flat at $C$11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 526,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,632. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

