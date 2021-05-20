National Bankshares Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock remained flat at $C$11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 526,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,632. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
