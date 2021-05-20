National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.
National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
