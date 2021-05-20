National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $53.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

