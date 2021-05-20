National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.79

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 1527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.
National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
