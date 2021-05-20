National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.79

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 1527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.