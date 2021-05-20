National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.30, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. National Vision has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

