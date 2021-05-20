National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.30, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. National Vision has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $53.68.
In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
