Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,463 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Black Knight worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 897.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 128,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 91.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

