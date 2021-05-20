Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $484.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $239.99 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total value of $1,077,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,454.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $18,266,600. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.