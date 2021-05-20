Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $179.35 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day moving average of $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

