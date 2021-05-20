Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

