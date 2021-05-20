Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Vertiv worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vertiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 29.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

