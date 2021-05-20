Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Portland General Electric worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE POR opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

