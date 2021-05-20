Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.