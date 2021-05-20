Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Smith & Nephew worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

