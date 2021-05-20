Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 68,340 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $54,478,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,726,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $22,114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $20,218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $17,487,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $133.88 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $134.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.