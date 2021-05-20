Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,816 shares of company stock valued at $566,224 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.