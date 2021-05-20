Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 56,692 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

