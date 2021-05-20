Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.260-0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NTUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,154. The company has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $277,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

