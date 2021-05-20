Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.88. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,154. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $916.02 million, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

