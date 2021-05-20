NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.48). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.90 ($2.64). 26,869,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912,600. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.37 billion and a PE ratio of -57.69. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 173.65.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,234 shares of company stock worth $18,761,208.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

