Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Sells $308,575.16 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $558.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $9,097,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.