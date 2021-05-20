Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.51

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.51 and traded as high as $32.27. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 452,669 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $629.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

