Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

