NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Decreased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. NetEase makes up 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NetEase worth $44,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NTES traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.39. 39,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,110. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

