NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NetEase worth $44,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NetEase by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $7.13 on Thursday, hitting $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

