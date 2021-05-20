Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.60. 27,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 28,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

