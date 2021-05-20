Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

TSE:NCU remained flat at $C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,005,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.43 million and a P/E ratio of -25.45. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.