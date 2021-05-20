Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30 at National Bankshares

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NCU stock remained flat at $C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 538,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,341. The stock has a market cap of C$503.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.