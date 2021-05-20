New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Purchases $100,100.00 in Stock

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Michael Liebowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

NBA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 26,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter worth $407,000.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

