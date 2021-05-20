New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.57.

New Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.37. The company had a trading volume of 856,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,461. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$259.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

