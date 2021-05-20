New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 142.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 696,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,589,558. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.