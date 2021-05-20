New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Up 50%

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 406,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 185,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

