Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.26 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $165.59 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00219762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.07 or 0.00971608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,042,963 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,316 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

