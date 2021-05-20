Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEXA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE NEXA traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.30. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -113.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.85. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

