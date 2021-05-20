NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 10.6%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 150,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 669,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price target on NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64.

NEXE Innovations Inc, a material company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

