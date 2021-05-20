NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post $6.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $27.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NREF stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

