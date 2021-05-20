NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,251.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $798.42 or 0.01983571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00464322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00029647 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005291 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

