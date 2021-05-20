NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 605,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

