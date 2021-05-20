NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $291.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

