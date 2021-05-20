Nicholas Graham Sells 684 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $20,718.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,916.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,203.88.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 132,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in EverQuote by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

