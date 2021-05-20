Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 65,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,810. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

