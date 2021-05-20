Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.88 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $65.88 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,588.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.06938884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $819.44 or 0.02018883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00525961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00179704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.00663377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00477508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00447613 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,447,871,016 coins and its circulating supply is 7,786,371,016 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

