Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,212 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

