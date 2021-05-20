Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Shares Down 5.5%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)’s share price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.