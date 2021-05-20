NMI Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

NMI stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. NMI has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of NMI by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,082 shares of company stock worth $3,045,806. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

