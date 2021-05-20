Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,267.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,975.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

