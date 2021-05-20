Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NOMD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,506. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
